Observe speed limits on Wright-Patterson AFB roadways

To date, there has been 48 vehicle accidents in which four resulted in injury or disabling damage. In addition, 404 traffic citations have been issued in 2020.

Team Wright-Patterson’s employees and residents are reminded to pay close attention to traffic safety measures. As Phase I continues, supervisors are encouraged to allow employees to be flexible in their arrival time in order to safely report for duty (i.e. staggered reporting). Wright-Patterson motorists are also reminded to pay close attention when transiting around the installation during peak hours.