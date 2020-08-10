Observe speed limits on Wright-Patterson AFB roadways

The 88th Security Forces Squadron safeguards the roadways on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, supporting more than 30,000 motorists transiting through the seven access control points each day.
To date, there has been 48 vehicle accidents in which four resulted in injury or disabling damage. In addition, 404 traffic citations have been issued in 2020.
Team Wright-Patterson’s employees and residents are reminded to pay close attention to traffic safety measures. As Phase I continues, supervisors are encouraged to allow employees to be flexible in their arrival time in order to safely report for duty (i.e. staggered reporting). Wright-Patterson motorists are also reminded to pay close attention when transiting around the installation during peak hours.
Traffic in the Area A housing and temporary lodging facility are restricted to residents and guests only. Additionally, be prepared to stop for school buses for the school-age residents in the housing areas.
The 88th Security Forces Squadron has implemented a strategy focused on these areas with the intent to mitigate accidents and to make our roads safer.
The speed limits on the installation are:
- Unless otherwise posted or specified herein, the maximum speed on Wright-Patterson is 25 mph.
- Housing areas: Unless otherwise posted, the speed limit for all housing areas is 15 mph.
- Parking lots: Unless otherwise posted, the speed limit for all parking lots is 10 mph.
- Troop formations: The speed limit is 10 mph when approaching or passing the formation.