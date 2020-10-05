October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October originates back to the return of solders with disabilities from World War II, raising public attention of people with disabilities in the workplace. In 1945, President Harry S. Truman approved a Congressional resolution declaring the first week in October “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to “National Disability Employment Awareness Month.”
“Don’t Set Limits on Unlimited Potential” it this year’s theme signifying the unlimited potential of a diverse workforce inclusive of everyone’s skills and talents.
To learn more about employees with disabilities through employment, a disability awareness presentation will be held Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities representative Cynthia Crews will be providing facts and resources on employing individuals with disabilities. A base-wide e-mail will provide the link to join the Teams meeting. Attendees can also dial in at 614-721-2972, conference ID is 885594015#.
For more information, contact the NDEAM special observance lead Master Sgt. John Le at john.le@us.af.mil. To learn more about the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, go to www.ood.ohio.gov.