October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

“Don’t Set Limits on Unlimited Potential” it this year’s theme signifying the unlimited potential of a diverse workforce inclusive of everyone’s skills and talents.

To learn more about employees with disabilities through employment, a disability awareness presentation will be held Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities representative Cynthia Crews will be providing facts and resources on employing individuals with disabilities. A base-wide e-mail will provide the link to join the Teams meeting. Attendees can also dial in at 614-721-2972, conference ID is 885594015#.