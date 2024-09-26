ODOT celebrates finish of 12-year U.S. 35 upgrade project in Dayton, Riverside

The U.S. 35 and Woodman Drive interchange recently underwent more than $10 million in upgrades that, like the other phases of the highway expansion project, seek to ease congestion and improve safety. The overall cost of the five-phase project was about $45 million.

Construction on U.S. 35 from I-675 to Steve Whalen Boulevard began 12 years ago, said Bud O’Brien, deputy director of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 7, which includes Montgomery County and eight other counties in western Ohio.

Earlier phases of the project widened U.S. 35 from two to three lanes between Smithville Road and I-675.

The Smithville Road interchange was reconfigured, and the flyover ramp from northbound Smithville Road to U.S. 35 westbound was removed.

ODOT said a new ramp was built that ties into the existing Smithville southbound to U.S. 35 westbound ramp.

Bridge work was also completed on the Smithville Road overpass, and another phase added a noise wall along U.S. 35 near Smithville Road. Mainline bridges over Spinning Road and the Iron Horse Trail were widened.

The reconfiguration of the Woodman Drive and U.S. 35 interchange are meant to enhance traffic flow and safety while adding new pedestrian and bicycle paths and lanes, O’Brien said.

The reconstructed interchange moved some of the U.S. 35 ramps closer to the Woodman Drive bridge, increasing the distance between the ramps and Linden Avenue.

New traffic signals were installed, ramps from the highway were widened and left turn lanes on Woodman Drive were extended to support more vehicles. The work started in February of 2023 and was completed this month.

O’Brien said these changes should reduce bottlenecks during peak travel times.

There were lane and ramp closures during different portions of the construction work. Creekside Trail also was shut down for a while.

The roadwork included at least one tragedy, as a construction worker working the overnight shift was struck and killed by a truck in July 2023 near the Woodman Drive overpass.

The upgraded interchange hopefully ensures the roadway system is safe, accessible, well-maintained and well-positioned for the future since traffic volumes are increasing, said Jack Marchbanks, ODOT’s retiring director, who is from Dayton.

“This is an investment that will serve the citizens of Riverside and the Miami Valley as it continues to grow and prosper, he said.

Riverside Mayor Peter Williams said the city has seen a lot of new investment along Linden Avenue in the last two years, and he thinks that is tied to infrastructure and traffic improvements.