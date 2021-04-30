ODOT seeks feedback on interchange plans at state Route 725, I-75

An area example of this is at the Union Centre Boulevard and I-75 interchange in West Chester Twp. that was recently completed.

Other plans to the interchange include making upgrades to the traffic signals between the state Route 75 and Byers Road intersection and the state Route 725 and Mall Woods/Prestige Plaza intersection and to install a sidewalk from Byers Road to state Route 741, according to ODOT.

Total project cost is estimated at $8.75 million and take eight to 10 months to complete. The time frame calls for construction to begin in the spring of 2023 and for work to be finished during the fall of 2023. Traffic would be maintained during construction, Conley said.

The ODOT project is in cooperation with the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District, the cities of Miamisburg and West Carrollton and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

Questions and feedback are requested no later than June 16.

People can fill out the comment form on the ODOT website by going to www.transportation.ohio.gov and selecting “ODOT Projects” on the green banner at the top of the page, then scroll down to the filter projects option and enter “725,” click “filter” and scroll down and select “I-75/SR 725 Interchange Improvements.” People also can email D07.PI.Comment@dot.ohio.gov, call District 7 at 937-497-6721 or mail a letter, Attention: Tricia Bishop, ODOT District 7, 1001 St. Marys Ave., Sidney, OH 45365.