County officials warn of fake foreclosure letter scam

Area officials are warning property owners about a scam involving fake foreclosure letters sent recently threatening that their properties would be sold at auction in 10 days.

According to a joint release from Montgomery County Treasurer John McManus, Dayton Municipal Clerk of Court Marty Gehres, and Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, multiple property owners in Montgomery County have contacted the Treasurer’s Office after receiving the threatening letter in the mail.

To verify whether a foreclosure case has been filed in Montgomery County, residents can call the Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office at 937-225-4010 or view the records of the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court online.

“The letters mailed to property owners were designed to look like a foreclosure case filed in court,” McManus said, adding that the letters include a notary seal, a judge assignment and a court stamp, as well as a letter pretending to be from the treasurer personally but with a phone number that does not belong to his office.

Gehres said that fabricated documents like these are designed to scare people into making a bad decision, adding, “If you ever believe a court document may be falsified, I encourage you to reach out to my office to verify its legitimacy.”

The prosecutor added that if anyone has been the victim of a scam like this one, then they should contact the Consumer Fraud Unit at 937-225-4747.

Officials also shared redacted images of one of the fake foreclosure letters, which is included below.