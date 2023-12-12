Ohio 48 resurfacing next year to cost Oakwood, state more than anticipated

Work on that stretch of Far Hills — last resurfaced in 2011 — will include removal and replacement of all the asphalt, according to the city.

The increased costs “is significantly higher due to inflation and other market factors,” Oakwood Vice Mayor Steve Byington said.

Measures for the additional funds were approved by Oakwood City Council last week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will fund 80% of the joint project currently estimated to cost $1.8 million, according to the state.

The resurfacing is expected to be bid next month with paving scheduled to start in the spring and targeted for completion in late summer, said Loryn Bryson, an ODOT spokeswoman.

More specific time frames will be known as the resurfacing draws closer, Bryson said.

Ohio 48 in Oakwood for the past several months has experienced lane closures because of a $2.1 million storm sewer reconstruction project.

That work, which was originally targeted for completion by the end of October, is behind schedule and is now set to be completed early next year, project engineer Chris Kuzma has said.

The sewer work involves Far Hills at Greenmount Boulevard; Dellwood from Far Hills to East Schantz Avenue; Forrer Boulevard from Far Hills to East Schantz; and a section of Devereux Drive north of Forrer Road, according to the city.

South of Dayton, Ohio 48 runs through Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville and Washington Twp. in Montgomery County.

The average number of vehicles using it daily ranges from about 14,700 at Stewart Street in Dayton to more than 41,500 at Interstate 675 in Centerville, state records show.

ODOT resurfaced Ohio 48 in Kettering from Oakwood to David Road in 2021.