$50K bond set for Kettering teacher facing porn charges

Credit: Kettering City Jail Credit: Kettering City Jail

Koehler’s arrest Wednesday is part of a Kettering police investigation that started last month after a former student contacted the school district about receiving inappropriate messages from Koehler, Kettering Chief Chip Protsman said.

The former student also contacted police and – accompanied by a Van Buren Middle School counselor - filed a report.

They alleged Koehler inappropriately touched them while they were in middle school and that Koehler still had contact with them after graduating, the police report states.

The former student, now an adult, said they were touched in the “buttock area inappropriately” by Koehler, according to police records.

Attempts to reach Koehler this week have been unsuccessful. It was not clear Friday whether Koehler has an attorney.

Kettering schools placed Koehler on paid administrative leave Nov. 20, district records show.

On Nov. 22 a detective interviewed Koehler as part of the investigation. Koehler gave his phone to police and gave them permission to extract data, according to court documents.

Two videos involving minors were found during the data extraction. One included a child younger than 13, according to an affidavit.

Former student “reiterated multiple times” that they “did not want to be the reason Matthew lost his job or was potentially criminally charged,” the police report states

They “simply wanted (the) story documented in an attempt to validate other students that might be experiencing the very same inappropriate behavior” by a Kettering teacher.

After his arrest, Koehler’s pay was suspended. He is in the Montgomery County Jail, records show.

Protsman encouraged any potential victims or anyone with information on Koehler to call detective Kevin McGuire at 937-296-2597.