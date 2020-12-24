Ohio AG appointed special prosecutor in case of Black man shot by Columbus police

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Thursday announced his office has been appointed special prosecutor into the investigation of the deadly shooting of Andre Hill by a Columbus police officer.
The shooting happened Tuesday night.
Video showed Hill, 47, coming from a garage of a home he was visiting and holding up a cellphone in his left hand moments before he was fatally shot by an officer identified as Adam Coy, according to the Associated Press.
“Every use of deadly force is serious, and the loss of life is an occasion for grief,” Yost stated in a release. “BCI will conduct a complete, independent and expert investigation – a search for the truth. We conduct more officer involved shooting investigations than any agency in the state of Ohio, and will pursue every lead without favoritism or regard to politics.”
AG Yost today issued a statement regarding a Columbus Division of Police fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on December 22.— Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) December 23, 2020
Anyone with information pertaining to this case may call BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).
Full statement: https://t.co/N1Ol5KWht8 pic.twitter.com/ChfEA70C0Y