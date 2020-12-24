X

Ohio AG appointed special prosecutor in case of Black man shot by Columbus police

Sasha Tutstone and her son Jaelyn Berry, 9, stand with signs reading "Justice for Andre Hill #blacklivesmatter" and "Cops Stop Killing Black People Our Skin is Not a Crime" in front of Columbus Division of Police Headquarters, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 in downtown Columbus, Ohio. Tutston brought Berry to demonstrate their feelings about the shooting of Andre Hill, who was killed by Columbus Police Officer Andy Coy the night before. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Sasha Tutstone and her son Jaelyn Berry, 9, stand with signs reading "Justice for Andre Hill #blacklivesmatter" and "Cops Stop Killing Black People Our Skin is Not a Crime" in front of Columbus Division of Police Headquarters, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 in downtown Columbus, Ohio. Tutston brought Berry to demonstrate their feelings about the shooting of Andre Hill, who was killed by Columbus Police Officer Andy Coy the night before. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Brooke LaValley

Credit: Brooke LaValley

Ohio News | 16 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Thursday announced his office has been appointed special prosecutor into the investigation of the deadly shooting of Andre Hill by a Columbus police officer.

The shooting happened Tuesday night.

Video showed Hill, 47, coming from a garage of a home he was visiting and holding up a cellphone in his left hand moments before he was fatally shot by an officer identified as Adam Coy, according to the Associated Press.

ExploreProtesters call for justice in police killing of Andre Hill

“Every use of deadly force is serious, and the loss of life is an occasion for grief,” Yost stated in a release. “BCI will conduct a complete, independent and expert investigation – a search for the truth. We conduct more officer involved shooting investigations than any agency in the state of Ohio, and will pursue every lead without favoritism or regard to politics.”

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.