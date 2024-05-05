Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Huber Heights

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Sunday morning on the 9000 block of Taylorsville Road in Huber Heights.

“BCI was requested by the Huber Heights Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured,” said Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The suspect had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital following the incident, he said.

“Our investigation is active and ongoing,” Irwin said.

Ohio BCI investigators were requested at approximately 2 a.m.

The Dayton Daily News is working to find more details about the incident.

