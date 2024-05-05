BreakingNews
Person dies after falling from OSU stands at graduation, university says

Credit: AP

A person has died at the Ohio State University graduation ceremony on Sunday after falling from stands at Ohio Stadium, according to the university.

“We are aware of an incident at the stadium during today’s commencement. An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased. We have no additional details to share at this time,” said Ben Johnson, a spokesperson for OSU.

Police and emergency responders are on scene, he said.

“For anyone affected by today’s incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available,” Johnson said.

The person was not identified, and it is unknown if the person was an OSU student.

The OSU graduation ceremony began at noon on Sunday, May 5, at Ohio Stadium.

The Dayton Daily News will continue to follow this story.

