Ohio expands sales tax holiday to 10 days, expands eligible items

In previous years, the state’s sales tax holiday has lasted just three days and has been confined to back-to-school products. This year it will include purchases of nearly all items of up to $500 with limited exceptions.

Buyers can skirt sales taxes in store or online, but the discount does not extend to services bought, nor products such as watercraft, outboard motors, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vapor products, or any item that contains marijuana.

“Ohio’s sales tax holiday, historically, has been meant to help families buy clothing and school supplies for the upcoming school year,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a Friday news release. “This expanded sales tax break will help Ohio’s families with back-to-school necessities as well as other substantial purchases during a time when so many household budgets are being strained.”

The expanded sales tax holiday was finalized during budget deliberations last year, which set aside $750 million in state funds to pay for sales tax holidays over the next two years. Those funds, in part, will be sent to local municipalities to ensure they don’t suffer from a loss of sales tax revenues.

