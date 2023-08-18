NEW DETAILS: Ohio has more jobs than at any other time in history, DeWine says

Ohio has more people working than at any other time in its history, the office of Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday.

The state said 5,639,200 jobs have been filled within its borders, the most in its history, according to data released Friday morning from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

“Ohio is the heart of opportunity, and today, we are making history,” DeWine said in a statement. “We have yet another record low unemployment rate in July at 3.3%, below the national rate of 3.5%. Our formula in Ohio is working, and today’s jobs news is proof of that.”

“The importance of these numbers is the great career opportunities they represent for the people of Ohio,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “We’ve had six months in a row that our unemployment rate has been below 4%, and we have gained 67,700 private sector jobs in the first seven months of 2023.

“A growing economy is important for more than economic reasons — it allows our children and grandchildren to have great career opportunities without ever leaving Ohio,” Husted added.

Nevertheless, there are challenges. Employers continually say they need qualified employees.

Ohio has about twice as many job openings as unemployed people, according to a recent Dayton Daily News analysis, a good thing for those looking for work or a new job, according to analysts.

“Ohio’s job market is robust, particularly for job-seekers,” Bill Teets, director of communications with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, said this summer. “Unemployment claims remain low and the number of job openings remain high.”

Ohio had 389,000 job openings in April, which was an increase of 29,000 from March, according to state data.

The ratio of unemployed people to job openings in the state was 0.5, which was only the fifth time that’s happened since late 2000 — as far back as the bureau’s data goes.

The state’s GDP has grown steadily the last two years to over $800 billion in 2022, Axios has reported this summer, relying on data from Scioto Analysis.