Beavercreek’s Midwest Shooting Center ranks high on Inc. 5000 list

A company with a presence in Beavercreek is getting new recognition for recent revenue growth. So are a number of other Ohio companies.

Midwest Shooting Center, an indoor shooting range and retail facility, appears on the latest Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America at No. 1005.

“At Midwest Shooting Center, our mission has always been to create a safe, welcoming, and educational environment for both enthusiasts and beginners,” David Sabo, co-founder and chief executive of Midwest Shooting Center, said in a statement. “Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the tremendous support we have received from the community.”

And that’s not the only Dayton-region private business finding itself on the national ranking.

Also appearing the Inc. 5000′s 2023 list are Centerville’s Grey Matter marking and advertising firm, ranked at No. 998; 3C Industries in Urbana, a construction management services company ranked at 380; and Human IT Solutions, a Beavercreek IT services firm, listed at a ranking of 1,008.

Other Dayton-region companies on this year’s list: Mason’s Elite Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, ranked at 1,625; and IT Ally, also of Mason, ranked at 1,705. Miamisburg manufacturer Flavors15 is ranked at 2,447.

Mason’s Interclink Cloud Advisors is ranked at 3,188; Dayton business products and services company MLA Companies is ranked at 3,253; and West Chester Twp.’s Clarity Retail Services finds itself at 3,862.

Miamisburg’s Aeroseal, which has a patented technology to address housing and ductwork leaks, is ranked at 4,381. CDO Magazine, in West Chester, is ranked at 4,421.

The newest Inc. 5000 list ranks American privately held companies by percentage of revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They cannot be subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.