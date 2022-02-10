Ohio health officials to provide update on COVID-19

The Ohio Hospital Association reported a 50% decrease in hospitalized patients with coronavirus and a 51% decrease in the virus in ICU patients over the last three weeks.

West central Ohio, which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, and southwest Ohio, which includes Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Clermont, Adams and Brown counties, have seen a similar decrease, but at a slower rate.

Compared to three weeks ago COVID inpatients have decreased 38% in west central Ohio and dropped 40% in southwest Ohio, according for OHA. During the same period ICU patients with coronavirus have decreased by 46% in west central Ohio and dropped 39% in southwest Ohio.