Ohio health officials to provide update on COVID-19

Ohio health officials will share an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the state.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Sara Bode, a primary care pediatrician and medical director of Care Connection school-based health and mobile clinics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Cleveland Clinic Chair of Infectious Disease Dr. Steven Gordon for an 11 a.m. press conference.
The press conference will be available live on YouTube.
After COVID cases and hospitalizations reached record levels in Ohio in January, the state has a decline over the past few weeks.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported a 50% decrease in hospitalized patients with coronavirus and a 51% decrease in the virus in ICU patients over the last three weeks.
West central Ohio, which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, and southwest Ohio, which includes Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Clermont, Adams and Brown counties, have seen a similar decrease, but at a slower rate.
Compared to three weeks ago COVID inpatients have decreased 38% in west central Ohio and dropped 40% in southwest Ohio, according for OHA. During the same period ICU patients with coronavirus have decreased by 46% in west central Ohio and dropped 39% in southwest Ohio.
