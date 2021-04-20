Ohio leaders react to ex-cop’s guilty verdict in George Floyd death

“As we go forward as a nation, we must learn from the tragic death of George Floyd,” DeWine stated.

Governor DeWine issued the following statement on the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/i4LEIHoZcC — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 20, 2021

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also tweeted a statement that he agreed with the jury’s verdict.

“What Derek Chauvin did to George Floyd is murder. He killed more than a man — he nearly killed the hope of justice. The jury called it murder, and restored that hope. Chauvin dishonored his badge and a noble profession. That should weigh heavily in his sentencing hearing,” Yost stated.

Chauvin dishonored his badge and a noble profession. That should weigh heavily in his sentencing hearing. — Attorney General Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) April 20, 2021

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati tweeted that he was “grateful today that justice appears to be served as we await sentencing.”

George Floyd’s death was tragic and should never happen to anyone in America,” Portman stated.

I am grateful today that justice appears to be served as we await sentencing. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) April 20, 2021

Ohio House Democrats tweeted the statement from House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes of Akron, which said in part that Chauvin was held accountable for killing Floyd.

“While today is a tremendous step, we know this isn’t the end of oppression, racism and injustice in America. Far from it. But is is my hope that today’s verdict can serve as a turning point in the movement to dismantle racist systems, hold those sworn to protect us to a higher standard and move us closer to building a more perfect union when Black lives truly matter,” she stated.

.@EmiliaSykesOH's statement on the verdict reached in the Derek Chauvin trial for the killing of George Floyd. https://t.co/kivZTdFice pic.twitter.com/jMtDSkwmAO — Ohio House Dems (@OHHouseDems) April 20, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.