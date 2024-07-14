Ohio leaders react to Trump rally shooting

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, added similar thoughts.

U.S. Sen. JD Vance, R-Middletown, a potential Trump pick for the ticket as vice president. posted multiple times on X, including: “Trump campaign saying the president is OK. Thank God.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, also posted multiple messages, including: “Connie and I are relieved that President Trump is safe and are praying for the health and safety of those attending the rally tonight, and for our country.”

Republican Congressman Warren Davidson posted a series of messages, including: “Fight or flight? Fight! May God bless and heal President Trump.”