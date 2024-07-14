Ohio leaders react to Trump rally shooting

BreakingNews
Ohio’s political leaders reacted Saturday night to the shooting that happened at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, that reportedly wounded Trump, killed a spectator and ended in the alleged shooter’s death.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine posted on X: “Fran and I are praying for President Trump, his family, and our country.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, added similar thoughts.

U.S. Sen. JD Vance, R-Middletown, a potential Trump pick for the ticket as vice president. posted multiple times on X, including: “Trump campaign saying the president is OK. Thank God.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, also posted multiple messages, including: “Connie and I are relieved that President Trump is safe and are praying for the health and safety of those attending the rally tonight, and for our country.”

Republican Congressman Warren Davidson posted a series of messages, including: “Fight or flight? Fight! May God bless and heal President Trump.”

