Ohio offers charter schools, others up to $100K grants for security improvements

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the grant program on Oct. 14, saying nearly $6 million in funding is being provided from the Ohio Safety and Security Grant Program.

The funds can be spent on “eligible security improvements” that help these organizations prevent, prepare for or respond to attacks, as well as to hire a resource officer, special duty police officer or licensed security guards.