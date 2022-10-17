Investigations show 75 more people may have voted twice in 2020 election

A new round of investigations reveals that 10 people in the region may be among 75 statewide to cast a ballot in another state and then in Ohio for the 2020 presidential election.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Monday referred 75 people to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and county prosecutors for further investigation and potential prosecution, according to LaRose’s office.
Individuals were referred for possible prosecution in 33 of Ohio’s 88 counties, including five in Montgomery County, two in Butler County, and one each in Clark, Darke and Greene counties, records show.
Soon, similar reviews will be conducted by investigators within the office’s public integrity division.
“This is a perfect example of why we created the public integrity division,” said LaRose. “The only way to strengthen the confidence of the voters is by working every day to earn their trust. Ohioans should know if you violate election law, we’ll catch you. Every vote matters.”
This is the second round of referrals and includes individuals identified through partnerships with Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas, Washington, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin, LaRose’s office said.
The review used data provided by partner states to cross-match voter history in Ohio. The criminal act is the second vote, according to Ohio law.
Each potential violation was investigated individually in coordination with the secretary of state’s office or local jurisdiction in the other state.
