Ohio records fewer than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 5th straight day

Wednesday marked Ohio’s fifth day in a row reporting fewer than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases, with 3,839 cases recorded in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The last time more than 4,000 cases was reported was Friday with 4,078 cases. In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 4,097 cases a day and 3,448 cases a day in the last week.
As of Wednesday, there were 2,444 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio, including 711 in ICUs and 451 on ventilators. Coronavirus patients account for 9.3% of the state’s hospital beds, 15.22% of ICU beds and 9.48% of ventilators, according to ODH.
Ohio has 5,423 (20.6%) hospital beds, 947 (20.27%) ICU beds and 3,015 (63.39%) ventilators available.
In the last day the state recorded 161 hospitalizations and 16 ICU admissions. A week ago Ohio reported 236 daily hospitalizations and 26 daily ICU admissions.
The state’s 21-day average is 223 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day, according to the state health department.
More than 6.45 million people in Ohio, or 55.2% of its residents, have started the coronavirus vaccine. More than 66.5% of adults and 64.52% of Ohioans 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Six million people, or 51.56% of Ohioans, have completed the vaccine, including 62.35% of adults and 60.27% of those 12 and older, according to ODH.