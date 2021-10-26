dayton-daily-news logo
NEW DETAILS: Local public health endorses school COVID quarantine changes

The Ohio Department of Health’s revisions focus on students and staff exposed to the virus wearing face masks and getting tested to allow them to continue with classroom learning and school-related extracurriculars. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News
By Nick BlizzardEileen McClory - Dayton Daily News
Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County is recommending that local K-12 schools change their quarantine procedures based on updated information from the state.

Revised guidance from the Ohio Department of Health on Monday will allow more students and school staff to stay in the classroom after COVID exposure. The “Mask to Stay” approach says students who have direct contact with a COVID case can stay in school, even if they were not masked at the time of exposure, as long as they follow several steps:

** Wear a mask for 14 days after their last date of exposure;

** Self-monitor, or parent-monitor, for symptoms of COVID-19;

** Isolate and get tested if they start to experience any COVID-19 symptoms.

ODH says if a student is following those steps and tests negative for COVID on Day 5-7 after exposure, they can stop wearing the mask (depending on the local school’s rules).

Few area schools have announced any change to their policy yet, just 24 hours after the ODH announcement. Oakwood school officials are meeting later today, while Yellow Springs officials are waiting to talk to county public health staff on Wednesday.

The Mask to Stay and related “Test to Play” guidelines were created using information gathered from a pilot quarantine program in Warren County, as well as from local health departments and other programs outside of Ohio, ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said.

The guidelines are for students and staff who were exposed to COVID in a classroom setting or school-related activity. Those exposed to COVID-19 outside of school should continue to follow standard quarantine measures, Vanderhoff said Monday.

Schools are not to required to adopt the state-issued guidelines and parents can opt out of them, he added.

A statement released Tuesday by PHDMC also included previous school quarantine guidance, saying, “Students, faculty and staff that may have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in a classroom setting or on school provided buses, do not need to self-quarantine, provided that all parties were properly wearing face masks and social distancing was maintained as appropriate, which includes at least 3′ to 6′ of distance in the classroom.”

Six feet is the preferred distance and the exception does not apply to sports or extra-curricular activities, according to PHDMC.

