Ohio reports 21-day high of 321 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations

After weeks of a gradual decline in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio, the state health department reported a 21-day high of 321 hospitalizations Tuesday.
The previous high over the last three weeks was 283 hospitalizations reported on Oct. 26. Daily hospitalizations haven’t surpassed 300 since Oct. 19.
Ohio is averaging 179 hospitalizations a day over the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
As of Tuesday Ohio had 2,386 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, including 661 in ICUs and 452 on ventilators. Two weeks ago, on Oct. 27, ODH reported there were 2,423 coronavirus patients in the state’s hospitals, with 709 in ICUs and 452 on ventilators.
COVID patients account for 9.1% of Ohio’s hospital beds, 14.35% of ICU beds and 9.49% of ventilators. The state had 5,497 (21.1%) hospital beds, 953 (20.69%) ICU beds and 3,054 (64.13%) ventilators available Tuesday.
In the last day, Ohio recorded 17 ICU admissions. The state’s 21-day average is 20 ICU admissions a day, according to ODH.
Ohio also reported a 21-day high of 4,952 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday. The previous 21-day high was 4,503 cases reported Wednesday. Ohio hasn’t reported more than 5,000 cases of COVID-19 in a day since Oct. 14.
In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 3,675 cases a day, according to ODH. The state is averaging 4,080 cases a day in the last week.
More than 16,000 kids ages 5 to 11 have started the pediatric COVID-19 shot nearly a week after the state started distributing it.
ODH reported 16,064 Ohioans have received at least one dose of the pediatric vaccine as of Tuesday. That’s roughly 1.61% of kids ages 5 to 11 in the state.
Of Ohio’s total population, 55.85% have started the vaccine, including 67.21% of adults and 59.36% of those 5 and older, according to ODH. Nearly 52% of Ohioans have finished the vaccine, including 62.8% of adults and 55.23% of those 5 and older.
Ohio reported 215 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 25,282, according to ODH.
The state updates death data twice a week. Data can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.
The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.
