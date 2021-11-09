Ohio reports 21-day high of 321 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID patients account for 9.1% of Ohio’s hospital beds, 14.35% of ICU beds and 9.49% of ventilators. The state had 5,497 (21.1%) hospital beds, 953 (20.69%) ICU beds and 3,054 (64.13%) ventilators available Tuesday.

In the last day, Ohio recorded 17 ICU admissions. The state’s 21-day average is 20 ICU admissions a day, according to ODH.

Ohio also reported a 21-day high of 4,952 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday. The previous 21-day high was 4,503 cases reported Wednesday. Ohio hasn’t reported more than 5,000 cases of COVID-19 in a day since Oct. 14.

In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 3,675 cases a day, according to ODH. The state is averaging 4,080 cases a day in the last week.

More than 16,000 kids ages 5 to 11 have started the pediatric COVID-19 shot nearly a week after the state started distributing it.

ODH reported 16,064 Ohioans have received at least one dose of the pediatric vaccine as of Tuesday. That’s roughly 1.61% of kids ages 5 to 11 in the state.

Of Ohio’s total population, 55.85% have started the vaccine, including 67.21% of adults and 59.36% of those 5 and older, according to ODH. Nearly 52% of Ohioans have finished the vaccine, including 62.8% of adults and 55.23% of those 5 and older.

Ohio reported 215 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 25,282, according to ODH.

The state updates death data twice a week. Data can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.