Community Conversations: Learn about the COVID-19 vaccine for young children

The Dayton Daily News will host a live discussion with trusted, local experts digging into the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
The next Dayton Daily News Community Conversation: COVID Vaccines for Children will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. You can watch the discussion via the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.
The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Investigative Reporter Jordan Laird. Panelists will include:
- Dr. Kathy Lambes, a local pediatrician with the Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton and mother of a vaccinated 8-year-old.
- Dr. Alonzo Patterson III, a local pediatrician with PriMed Physicians.
- Dr. Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s.
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region.
The audience is encouraged to ask any questions they may have about the vaccine during the live discussion. There will be time made available to participants to answer questions from viewers. You can send questions to jordan.laird@coxinc.com ahead of the Community Conversation that we may include in the Q&A.
A recording of the discussion will also be made available for you to view on YouTube and on www.daytondailynews.com.
