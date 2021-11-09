dayton-daily-news logo
Community Conversations: Learn about the COVID-19 vaccine for young children

FILE - Dr. Rhonda Achonolu comforts her son Amechi, 7, as he is inoculated with first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

Local News
By Nick Hrkman, Staff Writer
54 minutes ago

The Dayton Daily News will host a live discussion with trusted, local experts digging into the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The next Dayton Daily News Community Conversation: COVID Vaccines for Children will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. You can watch the discussion via the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.

ExploreFollow our latest COVID-19 stories.

The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Investigative Reporter Jordan Laird. Panelists will include:

  • Dr. Kathy Lambes, a local pediatrician with the Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton and mother of a vaccinated 8-year-old.
  • Dr. Alonzo Patterson III, a local pediatrician with PriMed Physicians.
  • Dr. Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s.

Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region.

The audience is encouraged to ask any questions they may have about the vaccine during the live discussion. There will be time made available to participants to answer questions from viewers. You can send questions to jordan.laird@coxinc.com ahead of the Community Conversation that we may include in the Q&A.

A recording of the discussion will also be made available for you to view on YouTube and on www.daytondailynews.com.

Dr. Kathy Lambes
Dr. Alonzo Patterson was raised in West Dayton and his career has been spent serving children in the core of the Dayton community as a general pediatrician.
Credit: Lark Photography

Credit: Lark Photography

Adam Mezoff
