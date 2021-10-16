dayton-daily-news logo
Ohio reports 3709 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
Ohio reported 3,709 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The state reported 4,937 cases on Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. A week ago, Ohio reported 6,651 daily cases.

Daily COVID-19 cases have remained below 6,000 for the last week. From Oct. 2 to 8, Ohio reported more than 6,000 daily cases four times.

The 21-day average of COVID-19 cases remains over 5,000, however; at 5,162 cases on average.

COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 16. Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals are continuing to slightly decrease.

An additional 181 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours with COVID-19, according to ODH, and 31 more people were admitted to the ICU. The 21-day average for ICU intake is 22 people per day, and the 21-day average for hospitalizations is 251 people per day.

Ohio reported 306 COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 23,327, according to ODH.

The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.

Kristen Spicker contributed.

Eileen McClory
