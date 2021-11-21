Ohio reports 3,797 new COVID-19 cases

Ohio reported 3,797 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The 21-day average of reported new cases is 4,645, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which released updated statistics this afternoon.
ODH also reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours, 59 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. The current 21-day average of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 205.
Three new patients were admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics. The 21-day average of reported ICU admissions is 20.
A total of 26,063 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Ohio as of Sunday. The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.
As of Sunday, 57.21% of Ohioans, or nearly 6.7 million people, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 67.88% of adults, 65.78% of those 12 and older, and 60.8% of those 5 years of age and older.
