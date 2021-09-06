Ohio reports fewer than 4,000 daily COVID cases for first time in a week

In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 4,551 cased a day, according to ODH. However, in the last week the state is reporting an average of 5,876 cases a day.

Daily hospitalizations and ICU admissions were also low on Labor Day when compared to the previous week.

The state reported 61 hospitalizations and five ICU admissions in the last day, according to ODH. Ohio averaged 184 hospitalizations and 19 ICU admissions in the last week.

However, the number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s ICUs and hospitals continued to climb.

ODH reported 2,933 coronavirus patients in Ohio’s hospitals and 819 patients in the ICUs as of Labor Day. On Aug. 24, the state reported 2,097 hospitalized COVID patients and 609 COVID patients admitted to the ICU.

COVID-19 accounted for 11% of Ohio’s hospital beds and 17.18% of its ICU beds on Monday. The state has 28% of hospital beds and 26.96% of ICU beds available.

More than 6,126,000 people in Ohio have started the COVID-19 vaccine, with 61.26% of Ohioans 12 and older and 63.43% of adults receiving at least one dose, according to ODH.

Approximately 56.6% of those 12 and older and 58.94% of adults in Ohio have finished the vaccine.