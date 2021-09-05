Ohio reverses four day trend of more than 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases

For the first time in four days, the State of Ohio reported less than 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases.
On Sunday, there were 5,561 coronavirus cases across the state in the last 24 hours — a difference of 808 from the previous day — according to the Ohio Department of Health. The trend of more than 6,000 cases started on Wednesday, when state health officials recorded 7,102 cases, the most in a single day since the winter.
Ohio is averaging 4,449 cases a day in the last three weeks, and more than 5,300 cases in the last week. In all, the state has reported more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases.
There were 52 hospitalizations reported on Sunday with an average of 164 in the past three weeks. Five people were admitted to the ICU, and the state has averaged 164 in the past 21 days, according to ODH. Cumulatively, the Ohio has had more than 66,000 hospitalizations with a median age of 66.
For the second day in the row, no deaths were reported, although Ohio has averaged 16 in the past three weeks. A total of nearly 21,000 people have died for the virus, ODH reported on Sunday.
Ohio updates COVID death data twice a week. The numbers can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not indicate the day it occurred.
More than 6.1 million in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine, with 61% residents 12 and older and 63% of adults receiving at least one dose.
Nearly 50% of Ohio’s population completed vaccine, with 56% of those 12 and older and 59% of adults finishing the vaccination.