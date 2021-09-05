Ohio reverses four day trend of more than 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, there were 5,561 coronavirus cases across the state in the last 24 hours — a difference of 808 from the previous day — according to the Ohio Department of Health. The trend of more than 6,000 cases started on Wednesday, when state health officials recorded 7,102 cases, the most in a single day since the winter.

Ohio is averaging 4,449 cases a day in the last three weeks, and more than 5,300 cases in the last week. In all, the state has reported more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases.