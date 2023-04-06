Ohio reports fewer than 6,000 COVID cases for first time this year

COVID Hospitalizations:

Total: 139,540

Weekly: 353

Three-week average: 337

COVID ICU Admissions:

Total: 15,141

Weekly: 25

Three-week average: 21

COVID Deaths

Total: 42,027

Weekly: 54

Three-week average: 53

As of Thursday 64.84% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 60.13% have finished it, according to ODH. Nearly 15.72% of residents have received the updated vaccine dose.

Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to find a provider or schedule an appointment.

Vaccines also are available by appointment from each county’s local health departments, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.