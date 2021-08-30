Ohio reports just over 3,000 daily COVID cases

Ohio reported just over 3,000 daily cases of coronavirus Monday, with 3,091 cases recorded in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
After a week where the state surpassed 4,000 and 5,000 daily cases for the first time since the winter, the 3,091 cases are the fewest reported in a week.
Over the last 21 days the state is averaging 3,399 cases a day, according to ODH. In the last seven days the average is 4,460.
Between Aug. 12 and 25, the state averaged 338.1 cases per 100,000 people.
In early June, Ohio fell below 50 cases per 100,000 people, hitting a goal previously set by Gov. Mike DeWine as the benchmark for lifting the state’s public health orders, according to ODH.
As of Thursday, all of Ohio’s 88 counties were over 100 cases per 100,000 people, which is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition for a high incidence rate of COVID.
Highland County had the highest rate in the state with 806.3 cases per 100,000 and Ashtabula had the fewest with 112.4 cases per 100,000.
In the Miami Valley, counties reported the following incidence rates, according to ODH:
- Logan County: 626.2 cases per 100,000
- Greene County: 591.3 cases per 100,000
- Miami County: 487.9 cases per 100,000
- Champaign County: 470.6 cases per 100,000
- Montgomery County 444.1 cases per 100,000
- Clark County: 399 cases per 100,000
- Preble County: 384 cases per 100,000
- Darke County: 350.2 cases per 100,000
- Warren County: 344 cases per 100,000
- Butler County: 303 cases per 100,000
The state reported 104 hospitalizations and 19 ICU admissions in the last day.
As of Monday, there were 2,412 COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s hospitals and 696 patients in the state’s ICUs.
Coronavirus patients account for 8.9% of the state’s hospital beds and 14.58% of ICU beds, ODH reported. More than 26% of hospital and ICU beds are available in Ohio.
In the last three weeks, the state is averaging 137 hospitalizations a day and 13 ICU admissions a day.
More than 6,055,000 people have started COVI-19 vaccine, with 60.55% of Ohioans 12 and older and 62.79% of Ohioans 18 and older receiving at least one dose, according to ODH.
Nearly 56% of residents 12 and older and 58.35% of those 18 and older have finished the vaccine.