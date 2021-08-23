Ohio reports more than 2,700 daily COVID cases

Ohio reported 2,775 daily cases of coronavirus Monday, making it the second day in a row with less than 3,000 cases recorded.
The state recorded just over 2,100 cases Sunday, breaking a five-day run where Ohio reported more than 3,000 cases each day.
In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 2,511 cases a day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s averaging about 3,169 cases a day in the last week.
As of Monday, 1,981 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and 602 were in ICUs in Ohio, according to ODH. Two weeks ago, the state reported 1,089 hospitalized COVID patients and 326 admitted to the ICU.
Coronavirus patients make up 7.3% of the state’s hospital beds and 6.79% of ICU beds. Ohio has 27.6% of hospital beds and 29.36% of ICU beds available as of Monday.
In the last day, the state recorded 136 hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 112 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions a day over the last 21 days, according to ODH.
More than 51% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, with 59.92% of those 12 and older receiving and 62.19% of those 18 and older at least one dose.
As of Monday, more than 47% of the state’s residents have finished the vaccine. Of those 12 and older 55.38% and 57.85% of those 12 and older have finished their vaccination, according to ODH.