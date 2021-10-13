Ohio reports second-highest number of daily COVID hospitalizations in 3 weeks

Ohio recorded 33 ICU admissions in the last day, the second-highest amount reported in three weeks. On Sept. 30, the state reported 38 daily ICU admissions.

Wednesday also was the second straight day Ohio reported more than 30 daily ICU admissions.

Ohio’s 21-day average is 21 ICU admissions a day, a slight decrease from the average of 23 ICU admissions a day reported one week earlier.

ODH reported 3,340 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Wednesday, including 927 in ICUs and 618 on ventilators.

Coronavirus patients account for 12.7% of hospital beds, 19.75% of ICU beds and 13.03% of ventilators used in the state.

Ohio has 5,084 (19.3%) hospital beds, 892 (19.01%) ICU beds and 2,855 (60.18%) ventilators available.

The state recorded 5,648 new cases in the last day, according to ODH. Ohio is averaging 5,456 cases a day in the last three weeks and 4,940 cases a day in the last week.

More than 54% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.9% of adults and 63.82% of those 12 and older.

Nearly 51% of residents have completed the vaccine, including 61.59% of adults and 59.49% of Ohioans 12 and older.