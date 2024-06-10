Ohio lawmakers propose $89.8M in local projects in $700M spending bill

See the table below for a list of the House’s and Senate’s proposed projects and their earmarks.

COUNTY PROJECT House Senate Total Butler Millikin Interchange Improvements $8,500,000 $8,500,000 Butler Madison Township Firehouse Improvements $1,750,000 $1,750,000 Butler BCRTA Outdoor Workforce Training $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Butler Riversedge Amphitheater Expansion $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Butler Shuler Benninghofen Mixed-Use Project $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Butler VOA MetroPark Museum Grand Entrance $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Butler Oxford Student Safety Project $800,000 $800,000 Butler Liberty Playground Replacement Project $500,000 $500,000 Butler Madison Township Park Revitalization $500,000 $500,000 Butler Welding Lab Program Expansion in Fairfield Township $231,540 $218,460 $450,000 Butler Great Miami Trail Corridor $400,000 $400,000 Butler Hamilton YWCA Domestic Violence Project $400,000 $400,000 Butler World Class Clubs: Repairing Community Gymnasium $225,000 $225,000 Butler Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty $218,796 $218,796 Butler VFW Roof Repairs West Chester Post 7696 $7,875 $7,685 $15,560 Champaign Champaign Aviation Museum Improvements $20,000 $20,000 Clark Champion City Sports and Wellness Center $4,000,000 $4,000,000 Clark A.B. Graham Memorial $375,000 $375,000 $750,000 Clark Champion Center Arena Improvements $250,000 $250,000 Darke Western Ohio Regional Fire Training Facility $750,000 $750,000 Darke Eldora Speedway Public Safety Upgrades $400,000 $400,000 Darke Historic Bear's Mill Infrastructure Restoration $275,000 $275,000 Darke The Darke County Fish and Game Association $120,000 $120,000 Greene Future Development of Wright-Patterson $1,000,000 $2,500,000 $3,500,000 Greene Skyway SCIF Center $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Greene Spring House Park: Phase One $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Greene WSU: Archive Facility Upgrades $500,000 $500,000 Greene OhioMeansJobs Greene County Improving Accessibility Project $175,000 $175,000 Greene Ohio Veterans' Children's Home Expansion and Upgrade, Phase 1 $150,000 $150,000 Miami Troy Great Miami River Recreation Connectivity Project $2,000,000 $2,000,000 Miami Troy-Miami County Public Library Improvements $500,000 $500,000 Montgomery Miami Chapel Inspire Zone Youth Workforce Development Center - Boys & Girls Club $2,000,000 $1,000,000 $3,000,000 Montgomery Dayton Aviation Heritage Site (Wright Factory) $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $2,000,000 Montgomery Dayton International Airport Concourse B $2,000,000 $2,000,000 Montgomery Future Development of Wright-Patterson $1,500,000 $1,500,000 Montgomery Healthy Family Market / Dayton Children's Pediatric Center $1,500,000 $1,500,000 Montgomery Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority $1,500,000 $1,500,000 Montgomery Kettering Business Park $1,250,000 $1,250,000 Montgomery Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton-West Carrollton Health Center Construction $500,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 Montgomery Countryside Park Revitalization $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Montgomery Ronald McDonald House of Dayton $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Montgomery Schuster Center $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Montgomery Union Ring Road Completion Project - Phase II $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Montgomery Uptown Centerville Connectivity and Development Improvements $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Montgomery Harrison Township Police Headquarters Renovation $750,000 $200,000 $950,000 Montgomery Saint Vincent de Paul Community Donation Intake Facility $800,000 $800,000 Montgomery Homefull Housing, Food and Jobs Center $500,000 $250,000 $750,000 Montgomery Jefferson Township Community Improvements $600,000 $600,000 Montgomery BOLT Innovation Center $500,000 $500,000 Montgomery Centerville Schools Safety Access $500,000 $500,000 Montgomery Dayton Dream Center Transitional Housing $500,000 $500,000 Montgomery East End Whole Family Services Hub Facility Expansion and Renovation in Dayton $300,000 $200,000 $500,000 Montgomery Union Ring Road Completion Project - Phase III $500,000 $500,000 Montgomery Robinette Park $400,000 $400,000 Montgomery Homefull's Healthy Start Child Care & Early Learning Center West Dayton $350,000 $350,000 Montgomery Dayton Airshow $300,000 $300,000 Montgomery Germantown Covered Bridge $275,000 $275,000 Montgomery Dayton Clothes that Work! Facility Improvements $250,000 $250,000 Montgomery Flyghtwood Sports Life and Leadership Campus $250,000 $250,000 Montgomery Grant Park Accessibility Improvements $250,000 $250,000 Montgomery K-12 Gallery and TEJAS Acquisition Project $250,000 $250,000 Montgomery Miami Township Public Works $250,000 $250,000 Montgomery Old North Dayton Park Expansion Project $250,000 $250,000 Montgomery Catholic Social Services Supervised Visitation Center $200,000 $200,000 Montgomery Dayton Alvis, Inc. $195,149 $195,149 Montgomery Boys and Girls Club of Dayton $154,851 $154,851 Montgomery Preservation of Dayton Woman's Club Historic Mansion $100,000 $100,000 Montgomery West Memory Gardens Flood Mitigation Project $75,000 $75,000 Montgomery German Township Channel Maintenance $60,000 $60,000 Montgomery Miamisburg Historical Society Improvements $40,000 $40,000 Preble Preble County Fairgrounds Stall Barns $700,000 $700,000 Preble Preble Gratis Well Reconstruction $50,000 $50,000 Warren Cincinnati Open Tennis Tournament $13,750,000 $13,750,000 $27,500,000 Warren Warren County Ion Exchange Project $200,000 $200,000 Warren Waynesville Girl Scout Camp Improvements $200,000 $200,000 Warren VFW Roof Repairs Mason Post 9622 $5,045 $4,924 $9,969

The Senate’s proposal is the first look at what the full bill would look like since the pool of money was set aside last summer.

It comes several months after the House passed its version of the bill, opting to portion out only half of the funds while leaving the rest to the Senate.

Senate GOP caucus spokesperson John Fortney told this news organization that the Senate’s proposal is the result of mutual deliberations between the House and the Senate, quelling concerns circulating the Statehouse that the state’s historic fund might be a sticking point between the state’s often warring chambers.

“Bottom line it is all coming together well,” Fortney wrote in a text.

The Senate plans to hold public hearings on its proposal on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week — a step the House didn’t take when it passed its bill shortly before the March primaries.

A document comparing the House’s version of the bill and the Senate’s additions shows that the House’s proposals were left intact. In some cases, the Senate added entirely new projects, such as $8.5 million for the Millikin Interchange improvements in Butler County; while in other cases the Senate merely just added funding to projects already identified by the House.

