Ohio lawmakers propose $89.8M in local projects in $700M spending bill

The Ohio Senate unveiled its plan Monday to spend a $700 million pool of money set aside by the state for one-time investment funds on local projects, including $89.8 million worth of investments in this eight county area of southwest Ohio.
Under the plan, Montgomery County projects would receive $28 million; Warren County $27.9 million; Butler County $17.8 million; Greene County $6.2 million; Clark County $5 million; Miami County $2.5 million; Darke County $1.8 million; Preble County $750,000 and Champaign County $20,000, according to documents obtained from the Senate.
See the table below for a list of the House’s and Senate’s proposed projects and their earmarks.
|COUNTY
|PROJECT
|House
|Senate
|Total
|Butler
|Millikin Interchange Improvements
|$8,500,000
|$8,500,000
|Butler
|Madison Township Firehouse Improvements
|$1,750,000
|$1,750,000
|Butler
|BCRTA Outdoor Workforce Training
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|Butler
|Riversedge Amphitheater Expansion
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|Butler
|Shuler Benninghofen Mixed-Use Project
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|Butler
|VOA MetroPark Museum Grand Entrance
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|Butler
|Oxford Student Safety Project
|$800,000
|$800,000
|Butler
|Liberty Playground Replacement Project
|$500,000
|$500,000
|Butler
|Madison Township Park Revitalization
|$500,000
|$500,000
|Butler
|Welding Lab Program Expansion in Fairfield Township
|$231,540
|$218,460
|$450,000
|Butler
|Great Miami Trail Corridor
|$400,000
|$400,000
|Butler
|Hamilton YWCA Domestic Violence Project
|$400,000
|$400,000
|Butler
|World Class Clubs: Repairing Community Gymnasium
|$225,000
|$225,000
|Butler
|Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty
|$218,796
|$218,796
|Butler
|VFW Roof Repairs West Chester Post 7696
|$7,875
|$7,685
|$15,560
|Champaign
|Champaign Aviation Museum Improvements
|$20,000
|$20,000
|Clark
|Champion City Sports and Wellness Center
|$4,000,000
|$4,000,000
|Clark
|A.B. Graham Memorial
|$375,000
|$375,000
|$750,000
|Clark
|Champion Center Arena Improvements
|$250,000
|$250,000
|Darke
|Western Ohio Regional Fire Training Facility
|$750,000
|$750,000
|Darke
|Eldora Speedway Public Safety Upgrades
|$400,000
|$400,000
|Darke
|Historic Bear's Mill Infrastructure Restoration
|$275,000
|$275,000
|Darke
|The Darke County Fish and Game Association
|$120,000
|$120,000
|Greene
|Future Development of Wright-Patterson
|$1,000,000
|$2,500,000
|$3,500,000
|Greene
|Skyway SCIF Center
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|Greene
|Spring House Park: Phase One
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|Greene
|WSU: Archive Facility Upgrades
|$500,000
|$500,000
|Greene
|OhioMeansJobs Greene County Improving Accessibility Project
|$175,000
|$175,000
|Greene
|Ohio Veterans' Children's Home Expansion and Upgrade, Phase 1
|$150,000
|$150,000
|Miami
|Troy Great Miami River Recreation Connectivity Project
|$2,000,000
|$2,000,000
|Miami
|Troy-Miami County Public Library Improvements
|$500,000
|$500,000
|Montgomery
|Miami Chapel Inspire Zone Youth Workforce Development Center - Boys & Girls Club
|$2,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$3,000,000
|Montgomery
|Dayton Aviation Heritage Site (Wright Factory)
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$2,000,000
|Montgomery
|Dayton International Airport Concourse B
|$2,000,000
|$2,000,000
|Montgomery
|Future Development of Wright-Patterson
|$1,500,000
|$1,500,000
|Montgomery
|Healthy Family Market / Dayton Children's Pediatric Center
|$1,500,000
|$1,500,000
|Montgomery
|Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority
|$1,500,000
|$1,500,000
|Montgomery
|Kettering Business Park
|$1,250,000
|$1,250,000
|Montgomery
|Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton-West Carrollton Health Center Construction
|$500,000
|$500,000
|$1,000,000
|Montgomery
|Countryside Park Revitalization
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|Montgomery
|Ronald McDonald House of Dayton
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|Montgomery
|Schuster Center
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|Montgomery
|Union Ring Road Completion Project - Phase II
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|Montgomery
|Uptown Centerville Connectivity and Development Improvements
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|Montgomery
|Harrison Township Police Headquarters Renovation
|$750,000
|$200,000
|$950,000
|Montgomery
|Saint Vincent de Paul Community Donation Intake Facility
|$800,000
|$800,000
|Montgomery
|Homefull Housing, Food and Jobs Center
|$500,000
|$250,000
|$750,000
|Montgomery
|Jefferson Township Community Improvements
|$600,000
|$600,000
|Montgomery
|BOLT Innovation Center
|$500,000
|$500,000
|Montgomery
|Centerville Schools Safety Access
|$500,000
|$500,000
|Montgomery
|Dayton Dream Center Transitional Housing
|$500,000
|$500,000
|Montgomery
|East End Whole Family Services Hub Facility Expansion and Renovation in Dayton
|$300,000
|$200,000
|$500,000
|Montgomery
|Union Ring Road Completion Project - Phase III
|$500,000
|$500,000
|Montgomery
|Robinette Park
|$400,000
|$400,000
|Montgomery
|Homefull's Healthy Start Child Care & Early Learning Center West Dayton
|$350,000
|$350,000
|Montgomery
|Dayton Airshow
|$300,000
|$300,000
|Montgomery
|Germantown Covered Bridge
|$275,000
|$275,000
|Montgomery
|Dayton Clothes that Work! Facility Improvements
|$250,000
|$250,000
|Montgomery
|Flyghtwood Sports Life and Leadership Campus
|$250,000
|$250,000
|Montgomery
|Grant Park Accessibility Improvements
|$250,000
|$250,000
|Montgomery
|K-12 Gallery and TEJAS Acquisition Project
|$250,000
|$250,000
|Montgomery
|Miami Township Public Works
|$250,000
|$250,000
|Montgomery
|Old North Dayton Park Expansion Project
|$250,000
|$250,000
|Montgomery
|Catholic Social Services Supervised Visitation Center
|$200,000
|$200,000
|Montgomery
|Dayton Alvis, Inc.
|$195,149
|$195,149
|Montgomery
|Boys and Girls Club of Dayton
|$154,851
|$154,851
|Montgomery
|Preservation of Dayton Woman's Club Historic Mansion
|$100,000
|$100,000
|Montgomery
|West Memory Gardens Flood Mitigation Project
|$75,000
|$75,000
|Montgomery
|German Township Channel Maintenance
|$60,000
|$60,000
|Montgomery
|Miamisburg Historical Society Improvements
|$40,000
|$40,000
|Preble
|Preble County Fairgrounds Stall Barns
|$700,000
|$700,000
|Preble
|Preble Gratis Well Reconstruction
|$50,000
|$50,000
|Warren
|Cincinnati Open Tennis Tournament
|$13,750,000
|$13,750,000
|$27,500,000
|Warren
|Warren County Ion Exchange Project
|$200,000
|$200,000
|Warren
|Waynesville Girl Scout Camp Improvements
|$200,000
|$200,000
|Warren
|VFW Roof Repairs Mason Post 9622
|$5,045
|$4,924
|$9,969
The Senate’s proposal is the first look at what the full bill would look like since the pool of money was set aside last summer.
It comes several months after the House passed its version of the bill, opting to portion out only half of the funds while leaving the rest to the Senate.
Senate GOP caucus spokesperson John Fortney told this news organization that the Senate’s proposal is the result of mutual deliberations between the House and the Senate, quelling concerns circulating the Statehouse that the state’s historic fund might be a sticking point between the state’s often warring chambers.
“Bottom line it is all coming together well,” Fortney wrote in a text.
The Senate plans to hold public hearings on its proposal on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week — a step the House didn’t take when it passed its bill shortly before the March primaries.
A document comparing the House’s version of the bill and the Senate’s additions shows that the House’s proposals were left intact. In some cases, the Senate added entirely new projects, such as $8.5 million for the Millikin Interchange improvements in Butler County; while in other cases the Senate merely just added funding to projects already identified by the House.
For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.
Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.
About the Author