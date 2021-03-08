Ohio unveils newest coronavirus tool: Central vaccine scheduling system

The Ohio Department of Health unveiled a central coronavirus scheduling tool Monday to make the sign-up process easier for Ohioans.
Residents can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to schedule an appointment. It’s accessible on computers, smartphones and tablets.
“Ohioans can use the tool to determine if they are eligible to receive the vaccine, schedule appointments and receive updates and reminders,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “As of this morning, there were thousands of appointments available through the tool.”
Critics have said the state should have created the system sooner. Some counties created or purchased their own online systems because the state had lacked a central tool.
Many residents had signed up on multiple systems, too, because Ohio lacked a centralized system.
Residents will be able to register for the state’s mass vaccination sites using the tool.
Vaccine providers are required to schedule vaccines through the system or another scheduling system that interfaces with the portal.
“We believe this will streamline the scheduling process, reduce data lags and provide real-time information on vaccination progress,” the governor said.