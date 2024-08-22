Ohio warns of increase in dangerous opioid mixtures

Ohio is warning the public of an increase of potent mixtures of opioids, sedatives and benzodiazepines in illicit drugs that could cause overdoses and skin wounds.
The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center issued a public safety bulletin Thursday reporting an eight-fold increase of drug samples with “tranq-dope,” or opioids and sedatives, and more than double the number of samples with “benzo-dope,” or opioids and benzodiazepines between 2021-2023 than in the previous three years.
“Part of the reason to issue this bulletin is the fact that naloxone may be less effective for someone experiencing an overdose caused by tranq-dope or benzo-dope,” said Cynthia Peterman, ONIC executive director. “Reversing the effects of a drug poisoning in those cases may require multiple doses of naloxone. These are extremely dangerous drug mixtures, and every Ohioan needs to be aware of the danger.”
The mixtures can increase the risk of overdose, as well as necrotic wounds, according to the ONIC.
Tranq-dope and benzo-dope have been found in powder, counterfeit pill and rock-like forms in the state.
Sedatives and benzodiazepines are depressants and can cause muscles to relax while lowering heart rate and blood pressure, according to the ONIC. Opioids can cause significant respiratory depression, which is often the primary cause of death in opioid overdoses.
If someone is believe to be overdosing, call 911. Administer naloxone if available.
For more information on the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, visit https://onic.ohio.gov/.
