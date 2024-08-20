Netflix holds off on Dayton ‘Vampires’ documentary, report says

The Columbus Dispatch reports “Gall’s wife, Helen Gall, and maternal uncle, Dan Phelan, have said that producers told them through emails that Netflix has decided not to air the show without explanation.”

Phelan told the Dispatch producers have been in contact with the family for three years on the documentary, which also examines George’s mother Kathy Gall’s pursuit for answers.

“I was hoping they would air it so people know what has happened to my husband so we could get the word out there,” Helen Gall told the Dispatch. “I need answers as to why they did this.”

“Vampires of Gem City” was directed by Joshua Rofé, who helmed the 2021 Netflix documentary “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed.” Phelan told the Dispatch the documentary switched its focus to “a community of vampires” when director David Holthouse was replaced 10 months ago by Rofé.