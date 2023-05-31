Ohio’s 100 most popular baby names: A repeat champ and a new winner

Olivia held the second spot, followed by Amelia (#3), Sophia (#4) and Ava (#5).

Rewind to 2007, and Charlotte did not rank in the top 100 girl baby names in the state. Oliver did not break into Ohio’s top 100 boy names until 2009.

But from there, both names became increasingly popular, and both cracked into the top 10 by 2017.

Oliver was the second most popular boy name in 2020 and 2019. Charlotte was the second most popular girl name in 2021 and 2022.

Since 1960, just six boy names have held the top spot in Ohio, and only a dozen girl names have won the popularity contest.

The most popular boy names were Oliver (2021 to 2022), Liam (2013 to 2020), Mason (2011 to 2012), Jacob (1995 to 2010), Michael (1964 to 1994) and David (1960 to 1963).

The top girl names were Charlotte (2022), Olivia (2019-2021), Ava (2007, 2008, 2018), Emma (2003 to 2006, 2011 and 2013 to 2017), Sophia (2012), Isabella (2009 to 2010), Madison (2001 to 2002), Hannah (1999 to 2000), Emily (1995 to 1998), Ashley (1984 to 1994), Jennifer (1970 to 1983), Lisa (1962 to 1969) and Mary (1960 to 1961).

The Social Security Administration records only go back to 1960.

Here’s the full list of the top 100 boy and girl names in Ohio for 2022:

1. Oliver, Charlotte

2. Liam, Olivia

3. Noah, Amelia

4. Henry, Sophia

5. Theodore, Ava

6. Elijah, Evelyn

7. Owen, Emma

8. James, Harper

9. William, Eleanor

10. Lincoln, Isabella

11. Lucas, Nora

12. Hudson, Scarlett

13. Jack, Violet

14 . Jackson, Avery

15. Levi, Nova

16. Benjamin, Elizabeth

17. Grayson, Mia

18. Wyatt, Willow

19. Michael, Ella

20. Asher, Hazel

21. Leo, Aurora

22. Maverick, Isla

23. Samuel, Layla

24. Joseph, Penelope

25. Carter, Aria

26. Luke, Ellie

27. Cooper, Lillian

28. Waylon, Riley

29. Mason, Chloe

30. Daniel, Gianna

31. John, Lucy

32. Luca, Abigail

33. Logan, Stella

34. Alexander, Quinn

35. Myles, Luna

36. Cameron, Paisley

37. Charles, Grace

38, Ezra, Mila

39. Jaxon, Ivy

40. Miles, Lydia

41. Thomas, Addison

42 . Aiden, Lily

43. Nolan, Naomi

44. Wesley, Zoey

45. Jacob, Kinsley

46. Gabriel, Josephine

47. Colton, Everleigh

48. David, Claire

49. Walker, Madison

50. Anthony, Delilah

51. Silas, Everly

52. Andrew, Cora

53. Isaac, Raelynn

54. Ethan, Hannah

55. Jameson, Vivian

56. Bennett, Iris

57. Weston, Madelyn

58. Everett, Ruby

59. Landon, Sadie

60. Beau, Emily

61. Carson, Emilia

62. Easton, Oaklynn

63. Roman, Savannah

64. Elias, Maeve

65. Kai, Natalie

66. Rowan, Sofia

67. Brooks, Anna

68. Matthew, Audrey

69. Braxton, Josie

70. Eli, Brooklyn

71. Sebastian, Peyton

72. Josiah, Caroline

73. Parker, Kennedy

74. Caleb, Eloise

75. Jaxson, Leah

76. Greyson, Lyla

77. Christopher, Rylee

78. Jayden, Eliana

79. Micah, Emery

80. Declan, Clara

81. Ezekiel, Elliana

82. Graham, Zoe

83. Isaiah, Elena

84. August, Hadley

85. Joshua, Piper

86. Emmett, Aubrey

87. Hunter, Maya

88. Dylan, Parker

89. Julian, Skylar

90. Robert, Eliza

91. Chase, Emersyn

92. Connor, Wren

93. Jace, Alice

94. Dominic, Autumn

95. Atlas, Juniper

96. River, Oakley

97. Nathan, Sloane

98. Ryder, Lainey

99. Theo, Margaret

100. Jordan, Remi