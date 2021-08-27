Ohio’s COVID 21-day case average more than 3,000

“We are seeing new cases at a rate similar to what we saw in January,” Vanderhoff said.

In the last day, Ohio has recorded 165 hospitalizations and 21 ICU admissions. The daily average is 132 hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions over the last three weeks.

As of Friday, there were 2,127 COVID-10 patients in hospitals across Ohio and 628 patients in ICUs, according to ODH data.

COVID patients accounted for 7.9% of Ohio’s hospital beds, and 13% of ICU beds. The state has 23.8% of hospital beds and 25.32% of ICU beds available as of Friday.

Just over 6.035 million people in that state have received at least one vaccine dose, including 60.35% of Ohioans 12 and older and 62.6% 18 and older. Of those, 11,428 have started the vaccine in the last day.

Nearly 55.75% of residents 12 and older and 58.17% 18 and older have completed the vaccine, according to the ODH.