Ohio’s daily COVID case number climbs back over 8,000

Locally, the following case rates were reported in the Miami Valley:

Darke County: 1,011.5 cases per 100,000 people

Clark County: 943.4 cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County: 853.8 cases per 100,000 people

Preble County: 846.3 cases per 100,000 people

Miami County: 839.4 cases per 100,000 people

Logan County: 797 cases per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 786.9 cases per 100,000 people

Greene County: 777.8 cases per 100,000 people

Warren County: 672.2 cases per 100,000 people

Butler County: 630.6 cases per 100,000 people

Ohio recorded more than 350 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions in the last day, according to ODH.

It’s the second-highest number of hospitalizations reported in the last three weeks. During that same time period, the state is averaging 209 hospitalizations a day and 19 ICU admissions a day.

As of Thursday, there were 3,583 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio and 982 were in the ICU. Coronavirus patients account for 13.4% of hospital beds and 20.45% of ICU beds in the state.

Ohio had 5,570 hospital beds (20.8%) and 933 ICU beds (19.43%) available, according to ODH.

In Regions 3 and 6, which include the Miami Valley and Southwest Ohio, coronavirus patients made up about 13.6%, or 931, of hospital beds and 23.69%, or 266, of ICU beds

The region had 23.7% (1,625) of hospital beds and 20.12% (226) of ICU beds available as of Thursday.

More than 53% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, including 64.22% of adults and 62.09% of those 12 and older.

Nearly 60% of adults in the state and 57.43% of those 12 and older have finished the vaccine.