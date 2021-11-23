Oklahoma company acquires Dayton toolmaker and affiliate

An Oklahoma industrial products distributor has purchased a Dayton tools manufacturer.
BlackHawk Industrial, a distributor of metalworking and industrial supplies, said Monday it has acquired Tools for Industry and its affiliate Service for Industry.
The purchased companies are an industrial distributor and manufacturer with a presence on Production Court in north Dayton.
Blackhawk itself has a location in Huber Heights but is based in Tulsa, Okla.
BlackHawk said the acquisition strengthens its presence in southwestern Ohio.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
“Not only are we picking up a great team with a broad range of new customers, we are also increasing the breadth of our solutions with the addition of some unique manufacturing capabilities,” BlackHawk President and Chief Executive John Mark said in a release.
Tim Ozvath, former president of Tools for Industry, will join BlackHawk as team leader and will help to integrate the local company into BlackHawk’s Dayton-area branch, BlackHawk said. Thirteen employees join BlackHawk, the company said.
Tools For Industry was a family-owned business operating since 1967. Charles Ozvath founded the company with his then-partner, James Rhinehart. Ozath died at age 81 in December 2017.
BlackHawk describes itself as an industrial distributor, focused on metalworking products such as carbide cutting tools, abrasives, saw blades and fluids.
