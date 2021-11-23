Oklahoma company acquires Dayton toolmaker and affiliate

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Not only are we picking up a great team with a broad range of new customers, we are also increasing the breadth of our solutions with the addition of some unique manufacturing capabilities,” BlackHawk President and Chief Executive John Mark said in a release.

Tim Ozvath, former president of Tools for Industry, will join BlackHawk as team leader and will help to integrate the local company into BlackHawk’s Dayton-area branch, BlackHawk said. Thirteen employees join BlackHawk, the company said.

Tools For Industry was a family-owned business operating since 1967. Charles Ozvath founded the company with his then-partner, James Rhinehart. Ozath died at age 81 in December 2017.

BlackHawk describes itself as an industrial distributor, focused on metalworking products such as carbide cutting tools, abrasives, saw blades and fluids.