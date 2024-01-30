On Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Jubie’s Creamery is leveling up its flavors

Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn and Moraine is enticing dessert lovers to visit the store on Saturday — it’s Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and there will be a new ice cream flavor offered.
The creamery is embracing a coffee and donuts theme in the flavor featuring vanilla, cinnamon sugar, blueberry and chocolate cake donuts from Hole in One Donuts mixed into a coffee ice cream, said Julie Domicone, who owns the ice cream shop with her father, Fred, and mother, Stacey.
Customers can expect donut sundaes and ice cream sandwiches made with traditional glazed donuts from Bill’s Donut Shop.
Jubie’s Creamery will also have Breakfast Blasts, vanilla or chocolate soft serve mixed with Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries or Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereals. The cereals can be used as a topping for sundaes or can be rolled on the outside of the ice cream sandwiches.
“The possibilities are endless,” Domicone said.
Thanks to a partnership with Coffee Hub, the ice cream shop is also bringing back coffee and hot chocolate floats.
Jubie’s Creamery has been participating in National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day since it opened. Domicone said they are a part of the North American Ice Cream Association and when they first opened the association had promoted Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. After much success, this special day has become a yearly tradition.
Domicone said ice cream for breakfast isn’t uncommon in her household. Her grandmother always said, “You always have to eat something sweet after you finish eating to let your belly know you’re done.”
Jubie’s Creamery will celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at the Fairborn shop, 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Festivities at the Moraine shop, 2749 W. Alex Bell Road, will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The first 35 customers at each location will receive a free mug. 10 percent of every sale during the Ice Cream for Breakfast time frame will be donated to the local YMCAs. Ice Cream for Breakfast items will still be available throughout the day as supplies last.
For more information, visit www.jubiescreamery.com or the shop’s Instagram and Facebook pages (@jubiescreamery).
