One child, 4 adults in hospital after Dayton crash; Police search for driver who fled

1 hour ago

One child and four adults were injured early Thursday evening during a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton.

Trotwood crews originally reported the crash at 5:42 p.m. at the intersection of Free Pike and North Gettysburg Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The intersection is closed due to the crash.

Crews reported at least four vehicles were involved, with one person trapped inside a vehicle.

Three medics were called to the scene, taking one patient to Dayton Children’s Hospital and four to Miami Valley Hospital. The trapped person was freed from the vehicle, but it is unclear whether that person was among those taken to the hospital.

Dispatchers also said that one driver got out of a vehicle and ran away. Police were searching the area with a K-9 unit.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

