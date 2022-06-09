2 men indicted after shots fired at Riverside police, chase that ended in Indiana

The semi crashed around 2:15 a.m. into a ditch in Adams County, about 100 miles away. After the crash, the two man, later identified as Mingus and McGee, barricaded themselves inside the berthing cab and refused to come out. This prompted an Indiana State Police SWAT team to respond.

McGee surrendered around 5 a.m., according to the ISP.

Mingus was found hiding in the cab. He fired gunshots from the semi and hit the windshield of the armored SWAT vehicle before the crew used tear gas to get him to exit, police said.

As Mingus got out of the cab, a fire ignited and the semi eventually became engulfed and destroyed, the ISP said. The reason or source of the fire has not yet been determined.

McGee and Mingus remain held in Adams County.

McGee is charged with felony theft and has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Friday in Adams Circuit Court.

Mingus is charged with attempted murder, theft and resisting law enforcement. A jury trial had been scheduled to begin Friday in Adams Circuit Court, but the trial date was changed to a pretrial hearing, court records show.