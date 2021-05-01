One jailed after Harrison Twp. motorcycle crash Friday night

One person was incarcerated after a motorcycle crash in Harrison Twp. that left one injured Friday night, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect was reportedly found to be intoxicated, a release said.
Initial reports show that just before 11 p.m. on Friday night, Montgomery County deputies responded to a crash at North Main Street and Greenhill Road. A Chevrolet Impala had turned left into a motorcycle and fled the scene, the release said.
The motorcycle driver was transported to Grandview Hospital with serious, though non-life threatening injuries. The suspect’s vehicle was located with assistance from witnesses and evidence left on the scene, the release said.
The suspect was incarcerated and the crash remains under investigation by the Crash Reconstruction unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office