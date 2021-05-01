X

One jailed after Harrison Twp. motorcycle crash Friday night

Two people are reportedly trapped in a car following a serious crash in Springfield Sunday morning. (WHI)/Stock photo)
Two people are reportedly trapped in a car following a serious crash in Springfield Sunday morning. (WHI)/Stock photo)

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

One person was incarcerated after a motorcycle crash in Harrison Twp. that left one injured Friday night, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect was reportedly found to be intoxicated, a release said.

Initial reports show that just before 11 p.m. on Friday night, Montgomery County deputies responded to a crash at North Main Street and Greenhill Road. A Chevrolet Impala had turned left into a motorcycle and fled the scene, the release said.

ExploreChildren critically injured in rollover crash that kills 3 in German Twp.

The motorcycle driver was transported to Grandview Hospital with serious, though non-life threatening injuries. The suspect’s vehicle was located with assistance from witnesses and evidence left on the scene, the release said.

The suspect was incarcerated and the crash remains under investigation by the Crash Reconstruction unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.