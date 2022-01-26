Pfizer vaccine reserved for DOD service members at base hospital

Similar announcements are being made at other military hospitals.

“Temporary adjustments may be experienced over the next few weeks as the production of the legacy Pfizer vaccine stopped in December of 2021,” the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. says on its web site. “DOD’s current supply of the legacy Pfizer vaccine in circulation is being reserved for use in the primary vaccine series required for service members.”

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Virginia has made the same announcement.

Once the group receives more vaccines it will re-open appointments for all beneficiaries, the 88th Medical Group said.

Off-base healthcare facilities offering the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at https://www.vaccines.gov/

Current vaccine appointments will be honored, the base said. But the walk-in COVID-19 vaccine line scheduled for Friday has been canceled. All appointments already booked for Jan. 28 will be honored in the Wright-Patterson Medical Center’s Immunizations Clinic.

The pediatric dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to11 is still available by appointment in the Wright-Patterson Pediatric Clinic and can be booked online at https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX/