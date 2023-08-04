Oregon District shooting anniversary: ‘Never Forget the 9′

Survivors, victims’ loved ones and other community members visited the Oregon District on the fourth anniversary of the Aug. 4, 2019, tragedy.

“It’s important to the community to bring remembrance to those that were lost in the mass shooting,” said Gerald Greene, moderator for the “Never Forget the 9″ tribute Friday evening in the city’s historic Oregon District.

One of Ohio’s deadliest mass shootings, it claimed the lives of Megan Betts, 22; Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 39; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“There’s no way that you don’t feel something on this day … and that’s for all community members,” Lt. Col. Eric Henderson, deputy director and assistant chief of the Dayton Police Department, said during a media briefing about the anniversary of Dayton’s dark day.

Six Dayton police officers were at the Oregon District that night who quickly stopped the attack after the shooter fired 41 shots in 30 seconds.

“There was a lot of things done that day to help prevent additional loss of life,” Henderson said.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

While it’s a shocking event, Henderson said the department has been training for the past 20 years for such a scenario.

“We’re always monitoring what’s going on across the country. … it’s something that we take seriously,” he said.

Command staff and officers participated in active shooter training this summer, with greater integration of fire department medics.

“We’re trying to strengthen the lessons learned from the incident that occurred on Aug. 4, 2019,” Henderson said.