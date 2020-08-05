PHOTOS: Messages of heartbreak and hope cover the Tree of Life memorial honoring those killed in the Oregon District mass shooting

We stopped by the new Tree of Life memorial in the Oregon District this morning, Aug. 5, to see some of the messages left in honor of the nine lives lost during the mass shooting that happened there one year ago.
Messages of love, heartbreak and hope have been left on the Tree of Life, a public memorial honoring the victims of the Oregon District mass shooting. The memorial tree is located on Fifth Street between Lily’s Bistro and the overhead railroad crossing east of it.
Nine images of trees, interpretations of the Tree of Life, were created by Dayton artists. Each represents the nine people killed last year.