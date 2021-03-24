Out on 5th returning to the Oregon District next month; soft opening this weekend

Out on 5th is returning to Dayton’s Oregon District next month, with a soft opening planned for this Friday.
Fifth Street will be closed to vehicles between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue starting at 3 p.m. Friday and will reopen to traffic on early Monday. The pedestrian promenade’s grand opening is scheduled for Friday, April 2.
“Our Oregon District business community has been working to plan for the return of Out on 5th the first weekend of April,” said Oregon District Business Association President Natalie Skilliter. “This last weekend of March we’re using the street closure as a ‘soft opening’, allowing our businesses to plan for the full event and the full Out on 5th experience of entertainment and expanded patios for guests to begin the first weekend in April.”
During the soft opening, people are welcome to visit shops, restaurants and other businesses in the Oregon District and to enjoy public seating set up on the street.
For its grand opening weekend from April 2-4, Out of 5th will have live musicians and other entertainment, as well as special sales events and additional amenities.
“Last year Out on 5th started as a way to help our businesses safely re-open in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown, with the top priority being to keep our businesses running while also making sure to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Once again this year, the extra outdoor space created by Out on 5th is vital for our small businesses to welcome guests as they return to visit downtown Dayton.”
Motorists can use Wayne Avenue, Fourth Street, St. Clair Street and Patterson Boulevard to avoid the closed portion of Fifth Street.