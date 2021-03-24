Out on 5th returning to the Oregon District next month; soft opening this weekend

For its grand opening weekend from April 2-4, Out of 5th will have live musicians and other entertainment, as well as special sales events and additional amenities.

“Last year Out on 5th started as a way to help our businesses safely re-open in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown, with the top priority being to keep our businesses running while also making sure to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Once again this year, the extra outdoor space created by Out on 5th is vital for our small businesses to welcome guests as they return to visit downtown Dayton.”

Motorists can use Wayne Avenue, Fourth Street, St. Clair Street and Patterson Boulevard to avoid the closed portion of Fifth Street.