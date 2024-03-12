Outback Steakhouse opens in Centerville today, will offer giveaways Wednesday

The restaurant is scheduled to open at 4 p.m. today and plans to donate $5,000 of proceeds from today’s opening day sales to Wright-Patterson USO, a local organization committed to providing support to active-duty military members, Guards and their families. The charitable effort is part of Outback’s ongoing community partnership program, according to Alyssa Ryerse, a lifelong Dayton resident and owner of the new location.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“My father recently passed away and he was in the Air Force and he also worked at Wright-Patt and my sister works there now, so it’s really close to my family’s heart,” Ryerse told Dayton Daily News. “We want to pay tribute to veterans and military families and give back to our community, so we thought Wright-Patt and the USO would be a perfect fit for us.”

The Australian-inspired steakhouse has multiple locations across the Miami Valley including at 6800 Miller Lane in Butler Twp. and 2560 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.

The new restaurant, which opens at 4 p.m. today, is located at Cornerstone of Centerville North, a 156-acre, mixed-used property just north of the Wilmington Pike exit off I-675. The development is home to several retail giants like Cabela’s, Costco and Kroger, plus numerous restaurants and businesses.

Ryerse said she’s excited to locate the restaurant there.

“Centerville is a really growing population and it’s a really booming area,” she said. “There’s a younger demographic. We feel like it’s a really fun atmosphere.”

The average Outback Steakhouse is 6,000 square feet, but the 4,694-square-foot Centerville restaurant optimizes back-of-house space to reduce its footprint, the company said in a release.

The new location, the first re-designed restaurant to open in the Dayton area, features a new interior design and a mural created by artist Lindsey Jenneman. Inspired by the Dayton area’s aviation roots, the artwork depicts a koala wearing sunglasses, with the Wright Brothers and American flag in the reflection.

The Centerville restaurant also features a large, centrally located bar inspired by the Great Barrier Reef and a dining room accommodating 187 guests.