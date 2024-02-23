Centerville’s concert series to feature tributes to Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones

The concert season kicks off Sunday, June 9 with Twist on Taylor, a tribute to Taylor Swift. Based in Southern California and Las Vegas and led by Sara Jessica Rhodes, Twist on Taylor is an ensemble performing an extensive repertoire of Swift’s popular songs, encompassing her country and pop music with faithful renditions of hits such as “Love Story,” “You Belong with Me,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and many more.

On Friday, June 14, Simply Queen will return to Centerville with Queen’s greatest hits, including “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Killer Queen.” Simply Queen is fronted by Freddie Mercury impersonator Rick Rock, a Canadian songwriter, recording artist and live entertainer for more than four decades.

Creedence Revived returns to Centerville on Sunday, July 7 after performing their tribute to the music of CCR in 2023. Playing worldwide for crowds upwards of 30,000 people, the band has become one of the most highly sought-after tribute bands, with a track-record of selling out shows.

Rolling into town on Friday, July 12 is Jumping Jack Flash, which describes itself as “concert-theater” and a live retrospective presentation of 50 years of the Rolling Stones. The tribute show uses stage banter and multiple wardrobe changes to take audiences back in time to the 1960s.

Wrapping up the season is the Centerville debut of the Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute on Friday, Aug. 9. The celebration of the country music legend features Shawn Gerhard, who has performed in residence in Las Vegas, and for audiences nationwide.

All concerts are free and will begin at 7 p.m. Food trucks and beer sales will be available. Each concert features professional lighting and audio, staging and a dance floor.

Friday night Party in the Park events begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature The Heart of Centerville and Washington Twp.’s Vendor Village, which offers than 30 local vendors and children’s activities ahead of the 7 p.m. concert.