Overcharging at Dollar General, Family Dollar: How stores scored in Montgomery County

1 hour ago

The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office has been doing a sweep of dollar stores since the beginning of the month when they heard about the pricing issues from other county auditors.

At each store, the Montgomery County auditor’s office scanned 50 random items and compared them to the sticker price. Recent comparisons found the price at the register didn’t match the list price for items at 26 of the 32 Dollar General stores and 15 of the 23 Family Dollar stores in Montgomery County. Here is a look at the data:

Family Dollar

JurisdictionAddressPass/FailFailed ItemsFail Rate
Brookville428 Wolf CreekPass00%
Dayton2911 Harshman RdPass00%
Dayton2601 E Third StPass12%
Dayton4253 W Third StFail1020%
Dayton440 James H McGee Fail918%
Dayton1125 Wayne AvenueFail1224%
Dayton3222 Salem AvenuePass00%
Dayton5800 N Main StPass12%
Dayton1028 N Gettysburg AveFail1530%
Dayton1046 Patterson RdPass00%
Dayton1026 S Smithville RdPass12%
Dayton745 Troy StFail1836%
Dayton3295 W SiebenthanlerFail1122%
Dayton6290 W Third StFail1122%
Dayton1130 N Main StPass12%
Englewood606 TaywoodPass00%
Harrison5607 N DixieFail714%
Huber Heights5985 Old Troy PikePass00%
Kettering2360 Smithville RdPass12%
Miamisburg1246 CentralFail918%
New Lebanon450 W Main StPass00%
Riverside5424 Burkhardt RoadPass00%
Trotwood5335 Salem AveNo TestN/AClosed
Vandalia670 W National RdFail612%

Dollar General

JurisdictionAddressPass/FailFailed ItemsFail Rate
Clayton8126 N Main StFail1530%
Brookvile715 Arlington RdFail1836%
Germantown2393 Dayton/Germantown PikeFail2040%
New Lebanon1300 W Main StFail816%
West Carrolton25 Alex/Bell RdFail1224%
Kettering2701 S DixieFail612%
Dayton1819 W 3rd StFail1938%
Trotwood5997 W Third StFail1326%
Trotwood720 E Main StFail1734%
Englewood11 S Main StFail1836%
Vandalia650 W National RdFail1122%
West Carrolton4963 Springboro PikePass00%
Dayton445 Salem AveFail1326%
Riverside2300 Valley RdFail1326%
Kettering1211 E Stroop RdFail918%
Kettering2296 E Dorothy LanePass00%
Centerville892 S Main StPass00%
Miamisburg27 E Linden AvePass00%
Huber Heights5597 Old Troy PikeFail1020%
Huber Heights6655 Brandt PikeFail510%
Miamisburg33 S Alex RoadPass12%
Riverside5520 Airway RdPass12%
Trotwood5118 Salem AvePass00%
Phillipsburg9 W Poplar StFail918%
Dayton2821 Linden AvePass00%
Dayton2228 N Gettysburg AveFail2550%
Dayton4000 Salem AveFail1122%
Dayton2312 N MainFail2652%
Dayton4600 Main StPass12%
Dayton3119 E 3rd StFail1734%
Dayton888 GettysburgPass12%
Harrison5245 N Dixie HwyFail816%

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith says his office is passing its findings along to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which regulates pricing statewide.

Agriculture department rules allow stores to have an error rate of up to 2% on overcharges, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

A press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost stated that, “After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register.”

Yost went on to say, “This is appalling behavior and should be answered for in a court of law,” Yost said. “If you see this happening in a store near you, let my office know. We’re here to protect Ohioans from being ripped off.”

According to Mike Brill, Communications & Community Engagement Manager, the Montgomery County auditor’s office has finished inspecting all of the Dollar Generals and Family Dollars and will be starting next on Dollar Tree stores. Stores that failed inspection will be re-visited within 30 days for follow up inspections.

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

