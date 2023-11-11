Overnight fire damages Miamisburg home, but no one injured

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A fire broke out at a home in a Miamisburg neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Miami Valley Fire District crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. according to Michael Renk, the Battalion Chief for the Miami Valley Fire District. The fire was at a home in the 2300 block of Sunflower Drive, just north of Benner Road and northeast of Pipestone Golf Course.

There was heavy smoke and fire upon arrival, according to Renk. The back side of the structure was damaged on both the first and second floor, he added.

Occupants were out of the house when crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

ExploreHuber Heights homeowner charged with arson indicted after insurance claim

Renk said the fire was under control quickly but crews were on scene for several hours.

The total estimated cost of repairs and total damage is not yet available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In Other News
1
1 person injured in overnight Dayton stabbing
2
Hunger is not a choice. Giving is.
3
Victim identified in fatal Darke County crash; U.S. 127 was closed for...
4
Oakwood family’s home projects storybook charm
5
Franklin High School recognizes local veterans

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top