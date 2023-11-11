Overnight fire damages Miamisburg home, but no one injured

A fire broke out at a home in a Miamisburg neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Miami Valley Fire District crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. according to Michael Renk, the Battalion Chief for the Miami Valley Fire District. The fire was at a home in the 2300 block of Sunflower Drive, just north of Benner Road and northeast of Pipestone Golf Course.

There was heavy smoke and fire upon arrival, according to Renk. The back side of the structure was damaged on both the first and second floor, he added.

Occupants were out of the house when crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Renk said the fire was under control quickly but crews were on scene for several hours.

The total estimated cost of repairs and total damage is not yet available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.